Outlander star Sam Heughan teases ‘special announcement’







For those of you wanting to learn the latest in regards to Sam Heughan, be sure to set your reminders for tomorrow morning!

In a new post on the Outlander star’s Instagram Stories today, he teased that there will be a “special announcement” coming tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. UK time. Basically, that means around 2:00 a.m. here on the West Coast — odds are, we won’t be awake for it! Note that there’s nothing that Sam says here to 100% indicate that it is tied to Outlander, so it could be related to a wide array of different things and it’s best to not make too many bold assumptions as to what it is. Maybe it involves one of his ventures outside of acting, a My Peak Challenge initiative, or his upcoming series alongside Graham McTavish Men in Kilts, which is slated to premiere at some point soon on Starz. It could also be a new movie role. (We doubt that it’s tied directly to Outlander, as the show’s accounts have not said anything about it.)

Given how few opportunities there are for exciting headlines related to the Outlander cast these days, we’ll take whatever announcement that we can get. Productions all over the world have been suspended for a big chunk of 2020 so far, and while they have been able to resume in certain parts of the world, things are still shut down in the UK and the vast majority of the US. Filming on season 6 of Outlander is not slated to kick off until the fall, at the earliest.

We know that Sam has already tried to make the most of his time in quarantine, in between writing a book, preparing for future projects, helping his initiatives remotely, and also taking part in the super-fun Star Force 2 that you can watch over at the link here, if you haven’t seen it already. We’ll of course come back to discuss whatever his announcement is come tomorrow.

