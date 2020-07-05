Agents of SHIELD season 7: Series finale title reportedly revealed







Agents of SHIELD season 7 is the final one at ABC, and we’ve already gotten a good sense of how emotional it can be. We’re roughly at the halfway point of it now, and we imagine that through the end, we’ll see some more emotional moments, intense battles, and hopefully a chance to experience victory one final time. This is a season about preserving the timeline, and making it so that all future Marvel heroes have a world to effectively save. The show has come up with a really refreshing way in which to tell a story this time — it doesn’t diminish the MCU, but it does also provide some stakes.

Now that we’ve seen the apparent series finale title, it does make the underdog nature of the team and what they go through stand out more than ever.

According to a report from SpoilerTV, the final episode will be titled “What We’re Fighting For.” It’s not a complicated title, and in a lot of ways you can argue that this could be the name for almost any episode of the series. Yet, it’s appropriate here to symbolize what matters so much to the team.

In the midst of all of the craziness that goes on with this show, sometimes it’s easy to overlook that May, Daisy, Simmons, and the rest of this team have given up any semblance of an ordinary life for the sake of this cause. You rarely ever seen them doing everyday-human things and are focused instead on constantly trying to save the world. They’re fighting for survival, but also freedom from villains and the ability to someday hand down the world to the next generation of heroes.

Agents of SHIELD may be one of the best representations of “not all heroes wear capes” out there. You know that they’re not going to get a ton of credit for what they’ve done, even when we get to the end of the road. Yet, it still won’t matter.

