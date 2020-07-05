The Luminaries episode 5 spoilers: The last before the finale







Interested in learning more about The Luminaries episode 5 and some of what you can expect? We should just start off with this — the finale is right around the corner! Following today’s episode 4 there are only two more to go until the series is done, and there is a lot that still needs to be addressed. Take, for example, Emery and Anna’s story, their reunion, and some shocking developments that come after the fact. We’re at a point now where things are going to get more and more complicated, and heartache could be right around the corner for some surprising reasons.

What The Luminaries is trying to do through its remaining episodes is very ambitious. It’s got those elements of a great love story, but they you are also throwing in fantastic elements, consequences, and hoping that everyone will be able to follow along fully. It’s a good bit that you are asking of your viewers all at once.

Want some more insight now all about what you can expect to see? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Luminaries episode 5 synopsis below — just know that there are some spoilers within, in the event that you want to go into next week completely blind as to what’s coming:

Anna (Eve Hewson) is uninjured. She can’t explain why.

Offshore the Godspeed, captained by Francis Carver (Marton Csokas), is returning to Hokitika. Walter Moody (Michael Sheasby), one of the ship’s passengers, discovers Emery (Himesh Patel) trapped in a crate below-decks and is terrified when he witnesses Emery suddenly, inexplicably, receiving a bullet to the chest.

Meanwhile, the men of Hokitika are beginning to circle and piece together what happened on the night Crosbie Wells died. Emery and Anna reconcile and, at their first kiss, a cosmic transference occurred: they trade souls. That night, they are visited by the ghost of Crosbie Wells (Ewen Leslie).

The Godspeed is wrecked, and on his return to shore, Carver (Marton Csokas) is accosted once again by Sook Yongsheng (Yoson An), who is determined to avenge the deaths of his family.

Emery washes up on the beach. To satisfy the opium addiction that has transferred to him from Anna, he goes to Chinatown, but when he lights the pipe, Anna receives the hit. She is arrested and taken to jail to await trial.

Hopefully, the show ends in a way that proves satisfying for all of us — in this current world, we know that we’re all looking for and craving however much escapism we can.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Luminaries now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Luminaries episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







