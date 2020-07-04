Yellowstone season 3: Three characters we’re the most worried about







The latest episode of Yellowstone season 3 is airing on the Paramount Network this weekend, and it goes without saying that we’re excited for what’s next.

Yet, we also have to admit that we’re nervous along the way. This is a show that has a tendency to take some big swings, and because of that there are characters we’re very-much concerned over. It’s possible these characters could die, or have something else happen to them that is very-much devastating. We think that this is going to be an awesome season … but also probably a painful one at the same time. Go ahead and send as many good vibes as possible to some of the following people.

Rip – We can’t see the show killing off Beth, given that she is such a cornerstone and a metaphorical firework in most of her scenes. Yet, we know that she’s in the midst of a bubbling war against Roarke Morris, and we’re pretty sure already that he would stop at nothing to make the Duttons suffer. Whether it be kidnapping or hurting Rip, this leaves the character in jeopardy. It would hurt Beth personally if something were to happen to him, and also send the bunkhouse into disarray.

Jamie – We’ve felt for a while that something terrible is going to happen to him. He just constantly finds himself in messes and courage as often been his greatest weakness. We can easily foresee him getting himself in a situation that he drowns in. Maybe he flees Yellowstone for good, or maybe he dies. We wouldn’t be shocked either way.

Jimmy – Why take out this character? We’re not so much worried about him dying as he just ends up being used. The idea of a love interest for him could be fun, but is someone working to infiltrate the bunkhouse from within? We worry that something is going to happen to split up this group in season 3, and simply hurt the ranch from an effectiveness standpoint.

What are you expecting to see through the rest of Yellowstone season 3?

