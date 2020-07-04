Perry Mason: Is it a limited series, and is a season 2 possible?







At the moment, we’re two episodes into HBO’s Perry Mason and we would say that, by and large, the reception is pretty positive. There are a lot of people who seem to be enjoying this different take on a classic TV character — the ratings to date have been great, and we have to think that Matthew Rhys and Tatiana Maslany are eventually going to be getting some awards-show consideration … among of course a lot of other people associated with the show.

For the sake of this article, though, we thought we would spend a good bit of time looking beyond just where we are right now and into the future. Think in terms of the long-term future. Is there any chance at all for there to be another season after this one?

What we can tell you for now is this: Perry Mason was originally billed as a limited series. That means that these episodes are meant to stand on their own and they may not necessarily bleed over into anything else at all.

Yet, at the same time do you really think we can sit here and say for sure that this is going to be it? We know that for us personally, we can’t do that. We think that there is a very good chance there could be something more for the show down the line. We saw that for Big Little Lies, and we’ve certainly seen it for a number of other series out there, as well. We think that so long as the show remains successful, there could be talks … but we also don’t think that HBO is going to be in some hurry to make sure that it happens. Why? That answer is rather simple: They don’t need to do anything at all to rush things along! When you have a show this successful, you can move at your own pace.

What do you think about Perry Mason so far?

Are you hoping already for there to be a season 2? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: HBO.)

