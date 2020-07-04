NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: How many episodes can we expect?







If you love NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, rest assured that it is going to be coming … at least eventually. We know that there are hopes for it to start filming later this summer, but we can’t say that anything is 100% guaranteed in this climate.

Whenever the show does come back, one of the things we’d say is to expect things to look and feel a little different. Scenes may need to be shot in a different way than usual, as the cast and crew have to adjust for what is a new normal — hopefully a temporary one, but a new normal nonetheless.

One of the things that we are currently anticipating in general is for there to be fewer episodes of many of your favorites over the next year or so. Why? It’s going to take longer, for starters, to shoot episodes with all of these precautions thrown in. You have to operate differently and, in general, people will be in a more limited timeframe. Typically with NCIS: Los Angeles, we get 24 episodes a season, but often at least one of them (if not more) is shot the spring prior. That didn’t happen this season. In between that, a later start time, and also more work to make production happen on set, we’d be surprised if this season even gets to 22.

Yet, CBS is going to be the one to confirm things in due time and for now, the only thing that we can do is be patient and wait and see precisely what they choose to do with a lot of their shows. The network has started to bring back some shows including The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, but they haven’t made a move yet on some of their primetime scripted series. We don’t expect anything big to happen this month, especially with the dangerous numbers that are coming in across Los Angeles County.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

How many episodes are you expecting when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







