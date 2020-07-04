The 100 season 7 will have at least one midseason break







We wondered if The 100 season 7 was going to air the entirety of the final season straight through from start to finish. Now, it looks as though we have an answer.

This weekend, The CW confirmed that there will be no new episode slated for July 22, with there being a repeat of the “Anaconda” backdoor pilot instead. Could this be a way to boost attention surrounding the potential prequel? Sure, and maybe it will build some more towards that getting picked up.

Still, this hiatus means that the final seven episodes will start airing, at the earliest, when you get around to late July.

Does this mean that The 100 will be pushed into the fall? Not exactly. The way that we view this instead is that we’re going to be seeing The CW try to move seamless from this into more of their fall schedule in late September/early October. We, of course, say this knowing full well that this is an atypical fall schedule coming for the network. Save for Supernatural, it’s not exactly as though there are a lot of shows that the network has on this fall will be of your garden variety. Most of them are acquisitions/imports to some degree designed to keep you enjoying something before familiar series come back.

So while we don’t have more news to report on The 100 beyond season 7 episode 9 (“The Flock”), we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that this changes when we get around to next week. We know that there is a lot still coming for Clarke and the majority of the other characters on the show.

