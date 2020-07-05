





Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to that very question — not only that, but we’d look ahead.

Let’s go ahead and hand down the bad news — there is no new episode of the series on the air this weekend. What’s the reason for that? We imagine that it has to do mostly with Starz not wanting to put the finale for their show up against the Fourth of July weekend festivities. That does make a certain degree of sense, given that they want to hold on to some of their programming for as long as humanly possible.

So basically, what this means is that you’ll see the final episode of Hightown next weekend. In that installment, you’ll see if Jackie and Ray can actually take down Frankie and/or Osito and try to get some element of justice. It’s not going to be easy, especially with Junior now dead and them not having a high number of ways to really get their desired result.

The case itself is one part of the story, but it’s also far from the only part of the story. After all, there are a number of other important elements to think about here. Take, for example, what is going on with Ray and Renee’s relationship. She was starting to fall in love with him and now, just feels as though she has been used. Is that going to lead to her making a shocking move in the finale? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked by that.

Meanwhile, we remain concerned for Jackie’s sobriety. The stress of what she is dealing with right now is going to push her to the limit and then some. Beyond just that, though, there is also danger in the event she succeeds. You’re going to want to celebrate if you’re able to get that final justice … even though it is painful and certainly bittersweet. Krista Collins’ death puts a damper on everything.

