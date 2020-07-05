





Is Penny Dreadful: City of Angels new tonight on Showtime? Within this article, we’re going to break that down! Not only that, but we’ll take a little bit of a longer look at what the future might hold.

Let’s go ahead now and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode coming on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has a lot to do with the fact that last week was the finale! There is nothing else that the drama can bring to the table for now, since we’re currently left to wonder whether or not there will be a season 2.

For the time being, we’re trying our best to remain hopeful that a season 2 is going to happen … but nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment. Showtime has a tendency to hold some of its cards close to the vest. They don’t want to give anything away when it comes to what they want to do until they know for sure, but they really should want to find a way to keep it on the air for a little while longer. It’s got a great cast, an interesting story, and with Natalie Dormer’s global popularity, we have to imagine that there are going to be people interested in watching it over the months ahead.

We do think that there will be some time taken to figure out the future of the show, mostly because there is really no hurry in trying to bring it back. Why rush this along? What’s the ultimate purpose in doing that? It’s not like filming is going to be able to continue anytime soon. We feel like we’ll get some more information over the next few weeks.

