Big Brother 22: Is news coming during upcoming ET episode?







Are we on the precipice of finally getting some more news on Big Brother 22? There are some positive signs, but we have to also remind you that patience is required for pretty much everything in this current climate.

Yet, here is what we can tell you — as uncovered on Twitter today (see the screenshot below), it does appear as though there will be something pertaining to the CBS series on Monday night’s new episode of Entertainment Tonight. Does this mean that it could be a number of big, show-related announcements? Sure. Yet, at the same time it’s very well possible that this could be something far less exciting. Think in terms of some 20th anniversary retrospective. With Sunday marking 20 years of the franchise, that’s the other thing that makes the most sense if no one is ready to unveil something officially.

Want more news on Big Brother in video form? Then watch our latest speculation on Dan's future below!

As for some Big Brother 22-related possibilities with this special, at the top of the list we have a house tour or some little tease of the cast. Yet, confusion is really running rampant and if anyone tells you that they know 100% everything that is going to happen, they’re probably wrong. We’re not even sure CBS knows right now. They are working to finalize guild/union agreements to do production and monitoring what’s going on in the state of California.

Is it clear that CBS wants a season 22? Sure, and there’s enough smoke out there to think that it will be All-Stars. Yet, at the same exact time there’s a legitimate chance there won’t be a season at all. Everything at present is one step at a time. We’re encouraged by some recent teases and even little things like Big Brother getting an official TikTok account. But they’re all little things. Nothing major is going down yet.

What do you think could be announced on Monday?

