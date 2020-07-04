Snowpiercer season 1 finale spoilers: Will there be a big cliffhanger?







Just in case you were wondering what we are going to see when it comes to the Snowpiercer season 1 finale, let’s just say it involves a lot of excitement, plenty of big twists, and then maybe a cliffhanger to cap it all off.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Alison Wright (who plays Ruth on the series) had the following to say about where this story is going to be going — and how big the ending is going to be:

It’s massive excitement. It’s a huge cliffhanger, where we end on a really brilliant moment. It’s thrilling for all of the people on the train — and it will be for the audience, as well.

At least you don’t have to worry right now about the possibility of a big cliffhanger at the end of the finale — there’s already a season 2 renewal and you don’t have anything to worry about there. Instead, you mostly have to worry about the people on the train and whatever sort of chaos is going to be coming down the road.

In addition to this big cliffhanger, though, Wright also noted that there will be a chance to get an element of closure to at least some of the key elements of the current story:

…Before we end the season, a lot more will fall into place and become clear, and the end of the season has such an incredible high point that all those questions will be answered moving forward, yeah. There will be satisfaction by the end of Season 1.

What sort of satisfaction will there be? Maybe we’ll at least have some mysteries revealed. The finale is going to take place over two hours, so there should be a cinematic feel to it. Doesn’t that seem appropriate, given that we are talking about a series based off of a movie? We’re curious about what’s coming for Layton, Melanie, Ruth, and all of the other characters, as well.

How do you want to see Snowpiercer season 1 end?

