Call the Midwife season 10: A Christmas special tease and more







At the moment, we know that we’re looking forward greatly to Call the Midwife season 10 and the upcoming Christmas Special … even if there are also questions. Many questions. Think, first and foremost, in terms of whether or not they are going to air in their typical spots.

Filming has been put on hold for a good while now, and it still remains to be seen as to when they are going to be back on set. It’s safety first, which it always should be with just about any show that is out there. We’re sure that it will be back eventually, and the first order of business will be making sure that it’s good to go — provided there’s enough time to get it on the air come December 25. Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though there were any plans for the show to travel elsewhere this year even before the global pandemic hit.

For a few details, just take a look at what star Stephen McGann (Dr. Turner) had to say to This Morning in a new interview (per Digital Spy):

“It’s going to be in Poplar, it’s not going to be overseas, and it has a very, very special theme which I can’t go into, but I can tell you now it should be extraordinary.”

So this time around, we’re hoping for a special that is meaningful as always … but also one that will clearly look and feel different. The best thing that a special like this can ever do is just get us in the festive spirit further. It’s weird to be talking about Christmas in July … but it’s also nowhere near as weird as the world we are all living in. Hopefully, you and yours are safe! The message of “we’re all in this together” is one all of Poplar would endorse.

