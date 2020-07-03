Evil season 2 progress report: What’s happening behind the scenes?







Evil season 2 could be one of the most exciting parts of CBS’ upcoming season — you’re just going to have to wait a while to see it.

Just like the vast majority of other shows that are currently out there, everyone in production is currently in a holding pattern. There is no clear indication as to when filming for the season can begin, let alone when it will premiere. It’s almost best not to speculate too much on it given that it could create a false sense of excitement.

Yet, you can go ahead and know this — the creative team is already at work making sure that there are some new episodes coming! This was confirmed in a post on Twitter by star Michael Emerson, who noted that “keyboards are crackling in the writers’ room” — it definitely sounds like he’s ready to get back to filming! Of course, we think that everyone is when the world is a little bit safer.

Through its first season, Evil developed quite a cult following for itself … which makes a good bit of a sense given its creepy subject matter. It’s fiercely creative and it especially stands out from some of the other programming on the schedule. One of the things that we’re also excited about is simply the trajectory of many shows from Robert and Michelle King — they tend to get better and better as they go along! If this pattern continues here, there is a good reason to be excited over what the future of Evil could hold. (Just look at how crazy and creative The Good Fight has been over the next couple of episodes.)

So when could you get more definitive Evil season 2 scoop? We wish that it was soon, but it probably won’t be. If you are one of the producers on the show or CBS, you don’t have all that much of an incentive to start sharing things until season 2 starts filming.

Keyboards are crackling in the writers’ room at @evilCBS– when we get the green light to shoot we’ll be out of the gate like a frikkin demon! Or…. demons — Michael Emerson (@MichaelEmerson) June 27, 2020

