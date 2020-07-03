Animal Kingdom season 5: How will Smurf’s impact still be felt?







If you are wondering how Smurf will continue to be a part of Animal Kingdom season 5, we should start by noting that there really is not a clear and cohesive answer to that.

What we can say at the moment is this: Ellen Barkin looks to be gone. It doesn’t seem like the producers are going to be making an attempt at reviving the character in the present. It’s a shame in a way given how incredible a character that is; we could’ve watched Smurf and her exploits for years still, but we understand the idea behind the story now. What happens when the queen is gone? How do all of those close to her jostle for power? Animal Kingdom may become a little bit like Game of Thrones in that way, and this will probably be one of the most interesting ways in which Smurf is honored in the present.

As for the past, it did sound as though the story of Smurf will continue for at least a little while, as you’ll learn more about how she became the power-player we know her to be now. We don’t know if the flashbacks need to exist forever — they’ll serve as a reminder constantly that Barkin’s character is no longer with us — but it is probably important to spend a little bit more time with her now. There are some more dots that need to be connected!

In the end, the most important thing to note is this: If you care about Smurf, rest assured she will not be forgotten in season 5. Our biggest struggle is going to be waiting for it amidst all of the delays.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5, especially when it comes to Smurf’s impact?

