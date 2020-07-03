Mayans MC season 3: Is a 2021 premiere date inevitable?







We’re now four months into this global health crisis, and that means another month without a number of your favorite shows being in production.

Over the past few months, we’ve been lucky in that there were some networks able to weather the storm because of footage they had in the bank. It’s going to get tougher from here on out, especially for a network like FX. American Horror Story season 10 is not happening this year, and it’s also looking more and more like the same could be said for Mayans MC.

Typically, Mayans begins filming in the spring leading into a premiere date in late summer/early fall. At this point, the show is months past that established timeline and because of that, it feels fair to say that you can scratch any start date in September. It also feels hard to guarantee one in October when we haven’t heard of many primetime scripted dramas setting any return date to production — at least in California. This isn’t an easy show to make, given that you have a large cast, a number of locations, and often scenes where characters are very close to each other.

If we were FX and the show’s producers at this point, we wouldn’t rush anyone back onto set anytime soon. Let the number of cases fall in California, prepare filming to happen from afar, and then come back when it’s safe and you can deliver the show fans want the most. If that means production doesn’t start for several more months, it will be worth it. Because FX doesn’t operate with the same traditional model as a broadcast network, we think they’ll be patient with this show and some of their others.

Rest assured, though, the Mayans will ride again — and we feel like there’s a good chance the wait will be worthwhile.

What do you want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 3?

