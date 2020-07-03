The Blacklist season 8: What’s a reasonable filming timeline?







If you are out there excited about The Blacklist season 8, we have a quick response for you: We get it. How can you not be excited about getting more of the show? The Blacklist is as beloved a series as you are going to find on network TV, and it left off in a way that has us chomping at the bit for more.

Are we frustrated at Elizabeth Keen? Absolutely, but we’re holding on to the slightest bit of hope that she will eventually come around and team up with Reddington again. Maybe he will start to tell her information she desperately needs … or she’ll realize that Katarina doesn’t have her best interest at heart. Either way, though, that’s not really the focus of this particular article. This is more about filming timelines and trying to figure out one here.

If there’s a little bit of good news we can hand out here, it’s this: New York has worked hard to get into better shape amidst this health crisis. Numbers have climbed slightly recently, but not anywhere near the rates in California and some other places. It’s possible that the state could be set up to start filming again in a couple of months, but the next 30 days are going to be critical towards figuring this out. If you love shows like The Blacklist, or really any part of everyday society, staying safe, being indoors, and wearing a mask are all ways to help.

The best-case scenario we can envision right now is that season 8 could start filming this September leading up to a November premiere — but that’s where we stress “best-case scenario” again. We know that NBC wants to start the show back this fall, but there are so many boxes that need to be ticked off. We do think it’s realistic to think the show will come back to work at some point this fall, but it’s a little reckless to pin down a specific date. It’s just not going to be in the immediate future, especially as New York continues to be more hesitant to open up production fully than other parts of the country.

