Cable Girls season 6: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?







Why isn’t there a Cable Girls season 6 happening at Netflix? We’re sure that there are going to be some out there who raise this particular question.

Ultimately, we understand why there is going to be a demand for more of this show. From the moment that it launched, Cable Girls proved itself to be one of Netflix’s most successful international series. It’s had a longer and more rewarding run than just about any of them, and it’s allowed the streaming service to have a larger footprint in a number of different markets. It’s shown itself to be fascinating, dramatic, and full of different storytelling twists.

In the end, though, we’d just say that the decision to conclude the series with season 5 is as natural as one can be for Netflix. The streaming service really doesn’t have many of its shows last for some extended period of time. It’s rare that one even makes it to five seasons in the first place. Because Netflix does have so many shows on its roster, they have been able to figure out a way to continually refresh its lineup without having any of their shows get too expensive. (Typically, it costs more to make a show the longer that it sticks around on the air.)

So for now, we wouldn’t hold out any hope that a Cable Girls season 6 is going to happen. It’s absolutely a fun thing to think about, and maybe it can exist in some other shape or form down the road. It’s just not something that we would put high expectations on given that the streaming service will likely be moving on to a number of other things. In the end, we imagine that the same could be said for a lot of its cast and crew members, as well. The best way to continue the show’s legacy at this point could just be finding a way to explore new opportunities with a lot of the talent present here.

Do you wish that a Cable Girls season 6 is going to happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want more news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







