Blindspot season 5 episode 9 promo: The aftermath of Patterson’s ‘death’







Next week, Blindspot season 5 episode 9 is going to arrive and carry with it some very important questions. Take, for example, the fate of most of the team.

Let’s start things off here with the following: Is it possible that Patterson is still alive? We know that this feels pretty unlikely based on what we saw on the show tonight, but we’ve learned that you can never say never. Is it possible that she managed to somehow escape somewhere to safety? We wouldn’t rule that out, just like we also wouldn’t rule out that she planned some sort of stunt in advance.

For the time being, though, what we know is that Jane, Weller, and everyone else is going to feel rather desperate. It’s hard not for them to be when you think about their situation. They are held captive by Madeline and will be desperate to do anything. For Jane, that means going so far as to take responsibility for just about everything. If she thinks that this is the only path forward for her, then this is the path that she is going to take. Yet, we don’t think anything is going to happen quite like this.

Who could be the heroes who fight to save them? If Patterson is alive, she is high on the list. Meanwhile, we’re also not ruling out the likes of Boston coming out of the woodwork or even Matthew Weitz, despite all of his constant flip-flopping and threats to run away. There is still a chance, right?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blindspot season 5 episode 9?

