The Boys season 3: Could Jeffrey Dean Morgan appear in some form?







Just in case you needed to be that much more excited about a potential season 3 of The Boys, here you go. Based on what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say in a new interview, there’s a chance we could be getting some of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, at least as a guest star.

There is a good bit of backstory here already between these two — namely, that Morgan was a part of Supernatural as John Winchester. It does seem like there’s an interest on both sides when it comes to making a gig work, and it comes down to scheduling given that Jeffrey is a regular over on The Walking Dead.

Take a look at the full quote below from Kripke to Collider:

There’s one role we’re already talking about … But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about. But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it.

For the time being, we’d say that there isn’t any real reason to worry as to whether or not The Boys season 3 is happening. Just go ahead and remember how popular season 1 has been for Amazon, or the simple fact that they’re rolling out season 2 in a way that is meant to maximize exposure as much as possible.

