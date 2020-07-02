Warrior Nun season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is Warrior Nun renewed for a season 2 at Netflix? Is this something to hold out hope for? Within this piece, we’ll do our part to start breaking at least some of that down.

Let’s kick things off at the moment by saying this: There isn’t anything official when it comes to a season 2 for the adaptation. Do we think there is a good chance that there could be one? Sure, but we stopped feeling 100% certain on anything when it comes to Netflix shows some time ago.

You see, this is a streaming service that has a recent history of not giving some of their shows a long run of new episodes. There have been a lot that have been canceled after just one or two seasons, and it’s very well possible that such could be the case here. A lot of it is probably going to depend on not just how many people check it out right away, but also how many choose to watch through the entirety of the season. That will indicate to Netflix that there is a demand for a little bit more down the road.

In theory, you could argue that the current health crisis makes it easier for shows to find an audience — sometimes, we do believe that to be true! It just may prove to be more challenging when you are Netflix and you’ve got one of the widest libraries of shows imagine. There’s just so much that you have to spotlight that sometimes, things can get a little bit lost in the shuffle.

In the end, we do anticipate that there will be something more announced when it comes to Warrior Nun over the next couple of months. There’s really no need for the service to take an extreme amount of time working to figure all of this out. Also, scripts can still be written and the future can be planned, even in this difficult time.

