Blindspot season 5 episode 9, 10 spoilers: The last before finale!







Next week on NBC, not only are you going to be getting Blindspot season 5 episode 9 … but episode 10 will be right there with it! There are two episodes coming up next week, and it means that the path to the series finale is going to be accelerated further.

Just in case you want the stage set even more, consider this — the team will find themselves in a much more desperate situation than ever, as they will be stripped of some of their typical resources and forced to be underdogs even more than they’ve been all season long. When you think a lot about what they’ve gone through already, that’s going to be a pretty surprising thing to behold.

For a few specifics, just go ahead and check out the synopses below:

Season 5 episode 9, “Brass Tacks” – 07/09/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : With the surviving members of the team captured and held in FBI custody, Madeline and Ivy are in the final stages of their plan, but a few unlikely allies come out from the woodwork, trying to stop her before it’s too late. TV-14

Season 5 episode 10, "I Love You to Bits and Bytes" – 07/09/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Ivy races to retrieve the devastating stash of ZIP bombs, but the remaining members of the team must rely on the help of a longtime thorn in their side, the very unstable genius Kathy Gustofson. TV-14

What we're getting a pretty good sense of at the moment is that Blindspot is going to continue to celebrate the show that it's been as we get closer and closer to the series finale. That includes bringing on some more familiar faces like the Three Blind Mice. Yet, amidst all of this, we also have to see the battle with Madeline build more and more towards what is probably going to be an awesome conclusion.

