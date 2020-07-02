Better Call Saul season 6: Could it start filming in the fall?







We know that some work has been underway for a while on Better Call Saul season 6, at least behind the scenes in the writers’ room. That has led to speculation aplenty as to when the final season could film, but nothing has been confirmed.

As a matter of fact, nothing will likely be confirmed for some time. It’s all going to be based on what’s going on within the global health crisis. There were original plans that have likely been scrapped already, and there could be multiple delays depending on everything that’s happening in the real world. The good news is that we don’t think that Better Call Saul is necessarily operating on some sort of firm timeline. It can be flexible and AMC will allow them to be. The network and the studio both want this show to go out on the best terms possible, no matter how long it takes for this to happen.

For a little bit more news on the subject of the future, here is just a small sampling of what star Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) had to say to TVInsider:

The writer’s room is assembled. I don’t know what episode they’re on. They’re using video conferencing to do this, and I feel like it was just last week that Peter was saying they’re still hoping with every fiber in their being that the world makes it possible for us to shoot in the fall. That is still what we’re trying to do. That being said, everybody on Better Call Saul and everybody at AMC and Sony is not going to do anything until it’s safe for all of us to work on the show. We would be shooting in New Mexico again. We have to fly places. You have to take in all of those factors.

Our hope is that the show could premiere in late 2021, no matter when filming starts … but we’re willing to rate. You can’t rush greatness, and this show (and Seehorn especially) is all sorts of great.

