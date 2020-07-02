Doom Patrol season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Dorothy finds a friend







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Doom Patrol season 2 episode 5? Then prepare for an episode that looks to be all sorts of zany. You’re going to have a chance to see some stories about family, but then also a chance to see Dorothy find a friend … or a “friend.” You can pretty much guarantee that things aren’t going to go accordingly to plan here. (Wait, was there a plan? Since when did that come about?)

One of the things that we’re most hoping for at the moment is for this show to keep building up momentum, even while some of its main characters are all going off and doing some of their own stuff. We know that it can be a little bit of a balancing act trying to do that, but let’s go ahead and hope that there’s a great payoff.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Doom Patrol season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what’s ahead:

Dorothy finds a friend in Baby Doll, while Vic looks to win Roni back. With Rita’s help, Larry finally tries to break the ice with his family.

One of the things that we’re personally hoping for throughout this season, beyond just that the story continues to be exciting, is that there is a way for Doom Patrol to start garnering a little bit more attention. We know that it’s on HBO Max now in addition to the DC Universe streaming service, and yet it still feels like it’s very much under the radar. We say this knowing full well that it would be well-suited for any comic-book fan, though we’re aware that not a lot of people out there are going to be super-familiar with the source material.

