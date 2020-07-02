Council of Dads season 2: Why was it canceled by NBC?







Tonight on NBC, you are getting a chance to see the Council of Dads finale … and unfortunately, it’s also going to be the last episode of the show overall you’re going to have a chance to see. There are no plans for a season 2 coming, and we don’t get a sense that this is going to change at any point in the near future.

So why did NBC decide to make this move? Well, it has a good bit to do with the show’s lackluster ratings. Also, a really poor promotional strategy from the start. After the show first premiered, NBC then took it off the air for several weeks before eventually placing it on Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It was placed in a different timeslot and beyond just that, this timeslot was in the summer. None of this boded well for the future, and the ratings understandably sank.

Regardless of whatever viewers could have thought about the show, this does really feel like one of those instances of a program that never really got that much of a chance to succeed. While some shows have found ratings boosts for themselves during this health crisis, they have been mostly established shows that there is a certain degree of nostalgia for. We haven’t seen the same sort of positive ratings energy extended over to shows that did not already have some sort of established audience.

Is there a chance that a Council of Dads season 2 could happen elsewhere? In theory yes … but we absolutely wouldn’t count on it. Typically, networks only opt to save shows when they feel like there is a sizable audience out there for them. For now, though, we’re just not saying that in this instance. Enjoy the finale for what it is, and hopefully there’s enough you can take away that you feel satisfied when the dust settles.

