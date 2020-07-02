Magnum PI season 3 could begin filming at some point in August







Earlier today, we wrote that the writers’ room for Magnum PI season 3 is already underway. Now, we’re learning more about filming.

The first thing that is worth noting is that everything at the moment is subject to change. We can’t guarantee anything here, and neither can the producers for the CBS show. Yet, Deadline reports that there are hopes that the Jay Hernandez-led series could kick off filming at some point in August. That could enable this to be the first primetime network production to be back at work in the United States. There are some shows, including The Good Doctor, that could start earlier, but they film in Vancouver — a relatively stable place right now within this global health crisis.

The appeal for Magnum PI to get back to work is simple — Hawaii has done a spectacular job containing the spread of the virus. They are in very positive shape at the moment, and they have some stringent measures at the moment in order to ensure that they stay this way. That includes a required 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to the island. That could help to contain the spread and start to make the entire state feel secure for some time coming up.

So if Magnum PI season 3 does end up going into production in August, what does that mean for a potential premiere date? Whether or not it is ready for late September is to be seen, but we have a feeling that we could see the show around in October or November. A lot of could have to do with whether or not the pace of production ends up changing. There are a lot of things that need to be considered, and we’ll be discussing all of it over time.

