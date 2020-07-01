The Good Doctor season 4: When is filming reportedly set to begin?







We’ve heard for a while that The Good Doctor season 4 would attempt to kick off filming in late July. Now, we have a slightly-clearer sense of it.

According to a report from Global News, the Freddie Highmore series is currently gearing up to get back to work on July 20, the same day as one other prolific series in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. This is later than The Good Doctor typically starts off filming but, if that start date sticks, it could render it possible for episodes to air on ABC this fall.

Of course, and we cannot stress this enough, everything could turn on a dime. It’s hard to really be able to say anything for certain when news changes so quickly.

The good news for production on The Good Doctor is simply this: It films in Vancouver, which is where the health crisis is not anywhere near as bad as it is stateside or in other parts of Canada. They’ve already established some rigorous production guidelines, and that includes people entering the province self-isolating for 14 days. There will be testing and other precautions done, and there will be a number of different guidelines that will be handled on the set itself. It feels like everything is moving forward with health and safety first and foremost; hopefully, that is reflected in the environment and the cast and crew can focus on their work.

Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense of what is coming up story-wise over the rest of the summer.

