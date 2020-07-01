The 100 episode 7 episode 8 spoilers: The mystery of ‘Anaconda’







Next week on The 100 season 7 episode 8, you are going to have a chance to see a story entitled “Anaconda.” Inevitably, that is going to lead to a lot of questions … including just what in the world we can realistically expect to be getting here.

For those who are not familiar, “Anaconda” is poised to be the backdoor pilot for a prequel of the same name — one that may or may not actually happen. We’re honestly not super-optimistic at the moment, but a lot of that could end up changing depending on what viewers think of the episode. The CW is likely waiting to gauge viewer reaction before deciding for sure — the appeal in ordering it is that it could be popular among diehard fans of this show. Yet, will it bring in any viewers beyond that? This is one thing that they may be wondering.

At least we’re sure of this at the moment — this could prove to be a pretty exciting hour of television, and we’re excited to see it air.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The 100 season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

THE PAST – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) confronts a new adversary. A surprising connection takes us back to the past and the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#713). Original airdate 7/8/2020.

As for how much this episode actually furthers the main story of this season, we’ll have to wait and see — our sentiment is that it will try to give more information while also spending plenty of time working to set up the new show. If it can achieve both, it will be considered a success.

