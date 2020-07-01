Sex Education season 3 could start filming next month







Some of the first series over in the UK are getting closer to opening up production — we may not be there yet, but there are signs pointing in that direction.

According to a report from Deadline, the third season of Netflix’s Sex Education is getting set to kick off production next month in Wales. There are some restrictions that are being worked out, but this is a show that wants to rely on the longer days of summer in order to film some of its scenes. Season 3 was originally supposed to kick off filming in May, but those plans were pushed back — as they were for a vast majority of shows.

In the past, we don’t think that anyone would argue that a show kicking off production is some sort of world-shattering news. However, this really comes as a reminder of just how much things have changed over the past few months. Productions in the UK are a little more suited to go back to work soon than here in the United States, but there are some hurdles that still need to be overcome. The last thing that anyone wants to do is stoke a fire or do something that could produce a second wave, so a lot of decisions are being done with extreme caution in mind.

We imagine that more news will come tricking in at some point on some other shows — Call the Midwife is one that we hope can get back to work at some point this fall, and we know that there were originally plans for Doctor Who to resume shooting later this year. These two are among Britain’s greatest crossover hits here in America, and every single show out there is probably trying their best to figure out a way to get back to work.

What do you think about Sex Education coming back for a season 3 at Netflix?

