Blindspot season 5 episode 8 sneak peek: A search for blackmail files







Tomorrow night’s Blindspot season 5 episode 8 is entitled “Ghost Train,” and it looks like Matthew Weitz is laying down a little bit of track. Has he found some useful information? It certainly seems like it.

In the video below, you can see Weitz and Afreen come across a number of files, with all of them being centered around some key players within the FBI and beyond. As it turns out, there may be a lot of people out there with some pretty serious skeletons in their closets. Hilariously, Weitz sees Afreen’s name in there before he opens it and, as it turns out, there is pretty much zero dirt out there on her at all. (The rapport between these two characters is pretty awesome, no?)

As this episode goes along, we have a feeling that Matthew and Afreen are going to do what they can to covertly help the team from afar. We know that Weitz has been spooked as of late, but we do still want to believe in his ability to figure things out here and help save the day. We know that Madeline and her team are starting to close in on the bunker currently housing Jane, Weller, and the rest of the team. We don’t have to tell you how bad that is.

In the end, we’ll see where things go here, but there are only a handful of episodes left. Things are inevitably going to get crazier with each passing second.

What do you think is going to be coming on Blindspot season 5 episode 8?

