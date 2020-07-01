America’s Got Talent: Kenadi Dodds’ powerful audition, story







Is Kenadi Dodds poised to be a favorite to win America’s Got Talent season 15? We do think that she’s going to be a favorite for a lot of people.

So who is Kenadi? She’s a young singer who has gone through a lot of her life, and much of her family has a degenerative eye disease that is causing them to lose their sight until they are blind. She wanted to perform here so that her little sister could still see her, and she performed an original song that was all about hoping she got a one-way ticket to Tennessee.

As of right now, we do feel fairly confident that Kenadi is going to make it reasonably far this season, especially when you consider the popularity of the country-music genre.

Do you think that Kenadi Dodds will go far on America’s Got Talent this season?

