America’s Got Talent: Brandon Leake gets Howie Mandel Golden Buzzer







Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we were pretty hopeful that we would see something great — think in terms of Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. Given that this could be the last in-person audition show, we definitely wanted it to end on a high note. They did just that with Brandon Leake tonight.

So what did Howie decide to do with it? We knew that he was planning to use in a different way than we’re used to seeing on the show. That meant, probably, not seeing him press it for either a singer or a dancer. We’ve seen that a number of times already. Brandon is someone different — he’s a spoken-word poet and someone with a unique gift for writing. There hasn’t been much in the way of poetry on the show before — Brandon tries to make his poetry relatable and understandable to people from all over the world.

Are there going to be some people who don’t get what he was doing? Sure. Spoken-word poetry is a very polarizing thing. It’s a talent that not everybody is going to get. But Brandon was heartfelt and passionate and powerful and all of his words about losing his sister had meaning. Every single word was stellar and it was plotted out carefully from start to finish.

This was a great audition and it’s something that Howie seemed to especially appreciate. He was the first judge to give him a standing ovation. Sofia related to his story as she’s also lost a sibling.

Brandon was raw and beautiful and heartfelt. We hope that he sticks around for a long time.

