Greenleaf season 5 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Third Day,’ Edenvale Lending







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Greenleaf season 5 episode 3? This is an episode that will be featuring a lot of content. Take, for starters, Grace doing what she can to get the truth about Edenvale Lending. That’s the bit of information that she got from Cal Weaver at the end of the episode tonight, and that serves as a launching pad for almost everything else. How much does she focus on that … or how much does she focus on AJ? He’s alive, but she has not seen him as of yet.

This episode, entitled “The Third Day,” will offer some insight into everything that is going on, and one of the big questions that we’ve got revolves around Bishop’s health. He seems to be forgetting things — we know that there was a seen in a recent trailer where he proclaimed himself to be as “fit as a racehorse,” and that may be a reference to him trying to defend himself against any accusations that he is in poor health.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Greenleaf season 5 episode 3 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

Grace is torn between pursuing Bob Whitmore’s past and her family; Lady Mae and Bishop face challenges to their seedling dream of a new church; Jacob makes a discovery about the mansion’s history.

Out of all of these stories, we’ve got a good feeling that the one with Jacob is going to be the one with the most mystery. We’ve got big questions about the will and what it means now … and that’s probably going to expand over time.

