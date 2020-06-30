New Amsterdam season 3: Is there a realistic filming date?







If you are eager to check out New Amsterdam season 3 on NBC, rest assured that you are not alone. There are a TON of questions floating around out there, whether it be about the state of the hospital or the status of several characters, including Floyd Reynolds, who seemingly was heading elsewhere thanks to a new job.

Eventually, we know that we’re going to be getting some answers to these questions … but more than likely, it’s not going to be happening immediately. The earliest that we can see the Ryan Eggold series back for season 3 is September, but that could be a hard sell given the global health crisis happening in the real world. While there’s good news in that New York is currently doing a better job at flattening the curve than some other parts of the country, we feel like everyone is going to be doing their part in order to exercise caution in the Big Apple. It’s a delicate tipping point and it could be a slow easing of restrictions.

Our hope personally is that filming could kick off for season 3 at some point in August/early September, and hopefully, that means the show could be back in October or November. Safety will be the most important thing, and along the way, maybe we will have a chance to get a few more teases as to some of the good stuff that could be coming. We know that there are three more seasons in the works, so there is no reason of concern over the future.

