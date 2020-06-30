The 100 season 7: Lindsey Morgan on difficult end to production







The 100 season 7 is the final season, and we also know that production was able to wrap up before the start of the current health crisis. Yet, it was finished just under the wire, and right when a number of other shows were starting to wrap things up.

So what was it like trying to get the show done under the wire, and in these extremely difficult circumstances? This is something that Lindsey Morgan talked about further in a new piece at TVLine, where she had the following to say leading into his directorial debut Tuesday:

“It was weird and confusing, but in true 100 fashion, we kept going. We brought our A game and did the best that we could. It was unfortunately very unceremonious at the end because we all had to finish shooting as quickly as possible in order to go home and quarantine. We didn’t have a wrap party, so we didn’t have as much time to say goodbye. We weren’t even allowed to hug!

“I remember on that last day, our AD was [announcing everyone’s series wrap], and it was tears every time. And we have a huge cast! So there was a lot of crying, then makeup, then shooting again. It was crazy. We made something really special, and I’m proud of that.”

Ultimately, we hope that the actors do have a chance to celebrate their work and achievements at some point down the road … even if it takes them a lot of time to get to the point where they can. This is a series that is a landmark one for The CW — seven seasons is an incredible run, and that’s without even mentioning that there is a backdoor pilot that could happen at some point down the road.

Let’s just hope that through the remainder of the final season, every single story is as exciting as what we have seen so far.

What do you want to see on The 100 before the series concludes?

