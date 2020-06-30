Manifest season 3 promo teases renewal, eventual return







If you love Manifest, the good news at the moment is clear: The show is coming back for a third season!

Beyond just that, though, we’ve got a lot of uncertainty as to what the future is going to hold. There’s no real way of knowing 100% when production is going to resume, just as there is also no real way of knowing when the premiere date will be. NBC has the series on their fall schedule, but that could mean anything from September to November/December based on when filming actually starts. For now, just rejoice that it is back!

Want some more Manifest video coverage right now? Then watch our take on the recent finale below! Once you watch, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our series playlist. We will have further insight coming once more insight is out there.

NBC also has a new promo for the series below, and while there is no new footage in here, it should get you excited about getting answers to some key mysteries. Take, for example, how in the world Zeke managed to avoid his Death Date … or what is going on with the wreckage of the plane being found. The show’s official Twitter does have us slightly worried about the caption in their tweet below — typically when we see the words “all good things,” it’s a part of the expression “all good things come to an end.” Maybe they just mean it in the context of the renewal, and the story ahead, being all good things to look forward to.

No matter what happens in season 3, we’re excited to see where the show goes! Manifest is definitely a show worthy of the wait, as we are talking here all about one of the best mysteries on all of television.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Manifest right now

What are you hoping to see now when it comes to Manifest season 3?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







