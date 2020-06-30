Big Brother 22 rumors: CBS raises new questions with schedule







Yesterday, we reported about how CBS could be planning something when it comes to Big Brother 22 per its schedule. Suspiciously, they have a timeslot “To Be Announced” on Sunday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

As we describe further over at the link here, we don’t think that this is the premiere date for the season — there’s just no logical way that this can happen when you think about the rumors that players are entering sequester now. They will all be required to quarantine for at least two weeks before starting the game, so we can’t see them entering the house until mid-July at the earliest. Yet, the July 12 broadcast could be some sort of preview or retrospective leading into a new season.

Where things get more interesting is that per the network’s schedule we’re seeing at the moment, July 19 and July 26 also have that same 8:00 p.m. timeslot open. Could this be for more Big Brother related programming? Possibly, but we can’t confirm it and we wouldn’t bank on it 100%. There are no “TBA” timeslots on the schedule any other day of the week, and Big Brother always airs three times a week. These could just be placeholder spots for something that the network is planning unrelated to the show.

Yet, we think that if CBS had it their way, they’d premiere Big Brother around July 21-23 and then run it through late October. This would then give them time to prepare the rest of their programming for the fall. The #1 problem is still the pandemic, given that cases are exploding in California and even with a great plan for the houseguests, there may still not be a way to ensure the safety of the crew. We don’t want to see the show called off midway through like with Big Brother Canada, so they may be better off just waiting for a while. It’s not like CBS will stop needing programming whenever Big Brother is ready, given that most of their other shows can’t air with the same sort of immediacy.

Do you still think Big Brother 22 is happening this summer?

