Greenleaf season 5 spoilers: What does Zora want in the end?







In just over 24 hours, Greenleaf season 5 will be airing its latest new episode on OWN. This is one that will hopefully give us a better sense as to what’s going on with AJ, and then also some more surprises when it comes to Grace’s personal life and a shocking discussion that Jacob Greenleaf makes.

Every character will be up to something through the final episodes, but what does that mean for Zora? If you watch the video below, you can get a better sense of it as Simone Lovie goes through and discusses the character’s journey. She is someone who has gone through so much hardship and struggle and choices that she’d probably take back. Yet, all of them have collectively gotten her to the place that she now is. It’s a place where she wants to find a sense of peace. She’s getting older, and her priorities are clearly going to change.

For some other speculation on Greenleaf and what is coming up next, be sure to check out the latest promo discussion below. After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other updates and remember to view our playlist. We’re going to have more discussions of upcoming episodes for the remainder of the season.

Hopefully, within these final episodes we can see Zora better find a way to unite with some other members of her family and start to build towards more common goals. There’s really not that much time left, for starters, for everyone to be at odds with each other. We gotta see if there’s something more to AJ’s status, let alone what goes on with Harmony and Hope…

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

"Zora wants peace." @SimoneLovie takes a look at Zora's journey over the last four seasons and what we can expect from her in the new season. #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/BbFog332jU — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) June 27, 2020

