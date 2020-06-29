Animal Kingdom season 5: Star comments on ‘longer than expected’ wait







We know that Animal Kingdom season 5 is going to be happening on TNT. As a matter of fact, there are already episodes in the can! We know that we’ve got a lot of great stuff to look forward to from the Cody boys, even in the aftermath of Smurf’s death in season 4.

Yet, the wait continues — and it’s a far longer one than the cast was even expecting. In a post on Instagram below, Shawn Hatosy (Pope) made it clear that they are coming back to the air eventually, while also posting a fun throwback photo of himself alongside the other guys from an All-Star Game. Him posting the photo and the caption is a reminder that he’s probably being asked questions about the show a million or so times a day, but the truth is that there are so many more people who will probably find out filming/premiere dates first.

For some more news on Animal Kingdom in video form, be sure to watch our take on what could be next below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist! We’ll have more news when the season begins…

We’d love to say that we’re getting closer to Animal Kingdom starting up filming and we suppose that technically, we are no matter when it starts back. Yet, at the same time current problems in California (i.e. a rise in cases) make us pretty concerned that the start of filming may still be a little ways out.

For now, what matters the most is that we don’t forget about the show … and that we also convince plenty of other people to watch along the way. After all, this could help us to ensure that we get more down the line…

Related News – Be sure to check out some additional Animal Kingdom updates!

What do you want to see on Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you want some other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







