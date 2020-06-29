Yellowstone season 3 episode 2: Cast on romances, new arrivals







Yellowstone season 3 episode 2 was an action-packed hour of television. We saw more of the threat Roarke Morris brings to the table, but also a little bit of romance as we saw Kayce and Monica a little bit away from the world.

Want to get some more Yellowstone news in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below from the premiere! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have further insight coming up.

In a video over here, you can see a little bit more of what the cast and crew had to say about filming this episode, especially when it comes to some of the show’s most-romantic arcs. Take, for example, Kayce and Monica spending some time under the stars — or, seeing Rip do his best to care for Beth. It’s a nice flip since Rip is often one of the most masculine characters out there, but there is a vulnerability there that is extremely sweet and heartfelt. It’s a very different energy and vibe than what we typically see on this show.

Meanwhile, this video also gives you a little bit of background into Teeter, the latest member of the bunkhouse and someone who has shown herself already to be very much enthusiastic about the job. She doesn’t take any prisoners and we’ve got a good feeling that she’s going to be a very fun presence in the story for at least a little while longer.

What is so good about this season is that it’s giving you a lot of great elements all across the board. Sure, you’ve got some great action, but also drama, romance, and a number of different things that all get you to the heart of these characters. We’re invested in their journeys and so long as that remains at the forefront of everything, you’re going to be happy with the end result.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone

What did you think about Yellowstone season 3 episode 2?

Were there any moments that really stood out to you? Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







