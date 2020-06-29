America’s Got Talent sneak peek: The CA Wildcats try to impress







There’s something very unusual about watching an America’s Got Talent audition without an audience — and it’s even more noticeable in the sneak peek below.

Here, you can see a pretty exceptional audition from the CA Wildcats, a cheer group that hails from Plano, Texas. There are a lot of groups within this category that come across as hokey, or prove quickly that they are not qualified to be on this sort of stage. Yet, that is not the case here. They are athletic, intense, and they are well-timed with a number of their tricks. We can’t imagine the amount of time that goes into something like this.

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, be sure to watch our take on another audition below! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more news before long…

Also, there’s a clear difference between doing some of the typical flips you see in a cheer routine and what CA Wildcats are doing here — think in terms of corkscrews, dangerous jumps, and a continued pattern of them that prove, time and time again, to be exciting.

By the end of the sneak peek, it’s clear that the judges love the group and they’ve managed to overcome the obstacle of going out there without anyone to cheer them on. We are a little bit bummed that they don’t get any cheers, since it’s so easy to feed off some of the energy of that group. We think that the CA Wildcats will be moving on, and we’ll see what the future of the show holds for them. It’s hard to imagine that a group like them is going to be able to rehearse together for some extended period of time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about this America’s Got Talent performance from the CA Wildcats?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







