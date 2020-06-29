Big Brother 22 cast: Will Dan Gheesling be on the season?







It’s pretty well-known at this point that Dan Gheesling is one of the best Big Brother players of all time. It’s equally well-known that there is a lot of enthusiasm around the idea of him playing the game again.

Yet, we can’t tell you 100% that Dan will be back for of the show … though there is certainly some room for speculation on the subject. You see, Dan is an extremely active user on Twitch, and typically Twitch gamers stream on an almost-daily basis. So to see the Twitter announcement today — written in third-person, no less — suggests that Dan may very well be in sequester or on the road to it. He is not streaming this week, and there will be some sort of “special announcement” on Sunday.

There are a couple of things so fascinating about Dan as a real measuring stick for everything Big Brother 22 rumor-related. For a lot of houseguests, it’s easy to stage a photo or get a friend or family member to tweet as them while in sequester. There are ways to trick fans to keep them guessing. If Dan streams, everyone will know he’s not on — provided the rumors are true about sequester starting up soon. If he doesn’t stream, this is his way to bring about chaos. Either he is losing a Twitch audience temporarily for the sake of creating false hype, he’s trying to hype up something separate, or he actually is a part of season 22. Tick your pick. We almost wonder if he’s going to be doing something Big Brother-related that doesn’t mean that he is on the show.

By Dan not streaming, he’s allowing for more speculation than ever that he’s on this season. We know that we’d love to see it happen, but this one of the best players of all time. It’s best to remember he could be playing all of us now.

Do you want to see Dan Gheesling on Big Brother 22?

Dan's Twitch schedule this week:

(Taking the week OFF – Past Dan shows will still air all this week on https://t.co/soxwQMfuiJ) -Mon: 11am

-Tue: 11am

-Wed: 11am

-Thr: 11am

-Fri: 11am

-Sun: 3pm *Special Announcement* Also 2 new vids will go live everyday https://t.co/jmAV21VklL pic.twitter.com/HZyqPbQE7G — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) June 29, 2020

