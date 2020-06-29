Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4: Is Angelina returning?







Are you going to be seeing Angelina back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4? There’s been a lot of discussion about that.

When the show was renewed late this past week, one of the immediate questions was how this was going to work moving forward. There are still some pretty serious questions all about that very thing! Think about it this way — Snooki has already announced that she is stepping away from the franchise after being a part of it from the very beginning. JWoww, meanwhile, has suggested that she would leave if Snooki does. Meanwhile, Deena made it clear on the finale that she didn’t want to ever film with Angelina again after all of the drama around her wedding.

Well, even in spite of all of the chaos, it does seem as though Angelina is at least interested in coming back. In some new comments over on her Instagram, she does make it sound as though she is coming back. It’s hard to say if these plans could change depending on what MTV wants down the line, but we do understand why this would be an opportunity that is rather tough to walk away from. Financially it brings a lot of benefits to it, in addition to serving as a great launching pad to other things.

While we don’t know exactly what the plans are going to be at the moment, we feel reasonably confident that MTV is going to figure something out. They’ve got a lot of time and maybe they can find a way to convince everyone to come back. It’s just not going to be easy, since we have to take Snooki at her word that she isn’t intending on coming back.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

Do you want to see Angelina back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







