The Flash season 7 spoilers: Expect changes to graphic-novel format







The Flash season 7 is going to be entering production with potentially more challenges than any show out there. The producers have to adjust to new filming rules stemming from the current health crisis, the firing of Hartley Sawyer, trying to decide whether or not to include Caitlin in episodes that previously omitted her, and then in general determine how to structure season 7 given the end of season 6 has been pushed back later than expected.

This is all a big challenge, but it does appear to be one that showrunner Eric Wallace is ready for. In a new piece on TVLine, Wallace confirms that there will continue to be a graphic-novel structure to the new season, one that will have at least two arcs wrapped up in the larger season. Yet, this time around they could play around a little bit to accommodate the episodes they need to film first:

“Amid the horror and the tragedy of what’s happening with this pandemic, if we can find some kind of lemonade in the lemon, it’s us having to rethink a few things about how a Flash season looks, given this ‘narrative unpredictability’ to the season.

“There are going to be more Graphic Novels next year, but they’re not going to be broken up in the way I think folks expect.”

One thing we’re hoping here personally is that this change means that you are going to see shocking ends to some story arcs. Don’t end one graphic novel with the final episode of the year. Instead, make it so that nobody ever knows just what you’re going to be seeing at any given moment. An arc could come to a close at any time. There’s a real sense of danger about this that is interesting … at least provided that no stories have some sort of terribly-uncomfortable and short conclusion that doesn’t do anyone justice at all.

