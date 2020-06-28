Is Scott Cavalheiro leaving Good Witch, role of Adam in ‘The Loft’?







Tonight’s new episode of Good Witch seems to be very interested in asking one question: Is Scott Cavalheiro leaving? It’s something that was set up in a lot of promos in advance, and there is enough reason for concern entering the hour.

Let’s start by laying out the situation that this character is facing: Adam has a great opportunity elsewhere. It’s enough to make him way the merits of staying put … and also what that means when it comes to his relationship with Stephanie. That really seems to be the biggest reason why he could opt not to leave and stay put for the near future. The two have an obvious connection, but despite Good Witch being a reasonably happy show the majority of the time, there is no guarantee of a happy ending for anyone. Sometimes, there are significant bumps in the road that you have to face, and not every relationship works out.

Over the course of tonight’s episode, we will come back on board here with more updates as to what is going to be happening with Adam and his future. Keep your eyes peeled, and be sure to refresh the page.

Also, remember that the finale for Good Witch is going to air on the Hallmark Channel next week. There could always be some more drama coming up down the road, so be prepared for that. (Also, cross your fingers that a renewal is going to happen at some point.)

