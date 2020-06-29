Yellowstone season 3 episode 3 spoilers: ‘An Acceptable Surrender’







Next week on Yellowstone season 3 episode 3, you’re going to have a chance to see an episode entitled “An Acceptable Surrender.” What’s at the center of this one? We should start off with that big cliffhanger, as it seems as though Jamie is a delicate position.

For more news on Yellowstone now in video form, be sure to watch some of our premiere thoughts below! After you do so, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist.

Is Jamie Dutton ever going to have a few moments to breathe? It really doesn’t feel like it. The character was just given a new position as land commissioner and yet, he already finds himself dealing with a most unfortunate bind thanks to a certain phone call that he received from prison.

While he’s working to clean up this mess, other members of his family are going to be dealing with a rather-big mess of their own. Some of that could be tied to the central story of this season, as we’re seeing everyone have to contend with the idea that Roarke Morris and his group could devastate Yellowstone for good. He’s got a plan to turn it into an enormous enterprise, one that will rake in all sorts of money. The Duttons could be even richer in the short-term thanks to him, but will they really be better in the long run? Are they going to be stuck in a world doing things that they hate? You can’t rule any of that out.

For a few more specific details, CarterMatt has the full Yellowstone season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Jamie plays cover-up and damage control with Hendon. Governor Perry hears a $6 billion pitch for a development right on the Yellowstone, and later makes some political maneuvers. Jimmy competes in a rodeo competition.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some more consistent updates on the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







