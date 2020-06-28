Snowpiercer episode 8 spoilers: The last before two-part finale







Snowpiercer episode 8 is going to be a hugely significant one for a number of different reasons. For starters, the finale is right around the corner! The final two episodes of the season are going to air back-to-back over the course of July 12, and those will work in order to cement the train’s future for at least the near future.

As for what’s coming on July 5, though, we think that a lot of it can be described in one word: Revolt. Everything is about to go haywire aboard the Snowpiercer, with groups battling against each other and Layton working to help lead the charge. Meanwhile, Melanie is going to be doing what she can to keep everything from falling apart … but she may not be anywhere near as successful this time around. It made some sense that eventually, we would see things start to fall apart for her. It’s not altogether realistic that the status quo here can be maintained forever — just consider the circumstances here.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Snowpiercer episode 8 synopsis with some more scoop as to what’s coming:

Revolution has finally come, and Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads the lower classes forward in armed rebellion. Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) house of cards collapses and she’s in danger of becoming the first casualty in the battle for control of Snowpiercer.

Of course, we’re not seriously worried about Melanie’s life for the time being. If you are Snowpiercer, why would you want to get rid of one of your biggest names before the end of the season? All bets are off when we get to the finale, but we think there’s an interest in creating some real chaos along the way. There are also some other punishments that could be coming her way; death isn’t the only thing that she should be worried about…

