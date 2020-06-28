Perry Mason episode 3 spoilers: A quest for new information







Perry Mason episode 3 is slated to air on HBO next week, which is nice to know — not every show is airing on July 4 weekend! We know that the network is pretty thrilled already with what they’re bringing to the table here, as Matthew Rhys and company have a smart, stylized update on a classic that feels uniquely its own.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Perry Mason episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

In order to gain an advantage over E.B. and team, wily district attorney Maynard Barnes (Stephen Root) goes public with a shocking new development. Mason (Matthew Rhys) and Strickland (Shea Whigham) get unauthorized access to physical evidence with help from Virgil (Jefferson Mays), Mason’s connect at the city morgue. Later, Mason attempts to extract information from a withholding Drake (Chris Chalk), who’s weary of Holcomb (Eric Lange) and Ennis’ (Andrew Howard) watchful eyes. Della (Juliet Rylance) notices a change in E.B. (John Lithgow), who seems uncharacteristically out of sorts.

This is an episode that should do a good job of expanding a lot of the world of this show — think about these first two episodes as a proper setup for the show itself and some of the key players involved in it. Now, you can start to break everyone down and understand how they operate a little bit more. There are some exciting stories over the next couple of weeks, and it will probably build more and more until we get to the end.

We know that the first episode of Yellowstone proved to be quite the ratings smash for HBO, becoming one of their most-successful new shows in quite some time. If this momentum sticks around, there’s a chance that we could be talking about this world for quite some time coming up.

related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Perry Mason

What do you want to see when it comes to Perry Mason episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







