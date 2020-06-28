Blue Bloods season 11: What’s a realistic premiere date, at present?







We’re almost a couple of months into the Blue Bloods season 11 hiatus at the moment, and questions remain about when it will be back.

Yet, are there some positive signs? In theory, sure — New York is in better shape now than it was at this point a month ago. We were worried that productions in the city were going to take longer than their Los Angeles counterparts, and now it’s out here in California that everything seems to be spiraling in a negative direction.

Want some more news on Blue Bloods in video form? Then be sure to check out some of our season 11 expectations below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates before long.

We know that New York is trying to plan ahead for the future of filming — there is no realistic timeline yet for when things could start, but something in August or September isn’t too far out of the realm of possibility. For a show like Blue Bloods, we’re probably going to see a later start than usual for production, but there is still a chance that it could be back this fall.

At the moment, it feels like a good, realistic premiere window for the Tom Selleck series is late October/early November, at least when you consider the amount of time you need to film new episodes and then also what’s required to edit them after the fact. Remember that when CBS announced their fall schedule, they never specified September. The network has some repeats to get them through the early part of the fall, and they may extend the run of Big Brother and some unscripted programming for a good while along the way.

Let’s keep hoping that the world finds a way to heal and get stronger over the next several months — shows like Blue Bloods are secondary to health, and we hope that everyone continues to make decisions behind the scenes with safety in mind first.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods now, including what should be coming for Henry

What do you think is a realistic Blue Bloods season 11 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







