America’s Got Talent season 15: Simon Cowell on filming changes







We know that Tuesday night’s new America’s Got Talent episode is going to be a strange on for a lot of different reasons. Take, for example, the lack of an audience.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen the NBC show start to slowly adjust as production ran into the early days of the current health crisis. Having no audience is going to dramatically change the way that some auditions feel, but it doesn’t hold a candle to what is going to be coming up next.

So how is the show going to work moving forward? Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, Simon Cowell notes that he wants to try and find a way to showcase the contestants without having to just do everything remotely. We’ve seen already that the judges are all going to be outside and social-distancing during much of Judge Cuts, and it sounds like there could be contestants at various places on the lot. Not everyone could be performing at home, like we’ve seen on some other shows including American Idol and The Voice.

Cowell also noted that production really is just figuring things out on an almost-daily basis. There’s a realization that in this particular era, you have to be flexible. You can’t just chart out things imagining that the health crisis is going to turn out a certain way. We’ve already seen how unpredictable this world can really be.

