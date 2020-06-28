Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, June 28, 2020?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that very question and then some.

Let’s not keeping you waiting here all that long — after all, there is a new episode of the late-night talk show coming up tonight! Not only that, but you’re not going to be waiting that long in order to see it. Sure, 8:06 p.m. Eastern is later than the standard “start time,” but that very thing tends to vary often for this show. We can’t be all that surprised to see it fluctuating again.

So what is there to talk about now? We know that it’s not always the most exciting thing to hear about the health crisis time and time again, but it’s important — especially now that multiple states are seeing huge surges. We are at a massive tipping point where some states are stalling their reopening plans and everyone is having to exercise as much caution as possible. Oliver likely has a thing or two to say about those who decided to open the country as early as they did.

Will there be a few surprises mixed in here along the way? You have to assume so, given that Oliver does have a tendency to throw in a couple of things that people do not expect.

If you do love Last Week Tonight, we implore you to relish every single second of this episode. After all, we’re probably nearing the point where a summer hiatus is coming. This tends to happen around the time we get to July — there was a long one last year, and we’re sure that Last Week Tonight would like to save a lot of their episodes (they tend to do 30 a year) until we get closer to the Presidential election.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight

What do you want to see discussed on the June 28 edition of Last Week Tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







